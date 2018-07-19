United Way sets 2018 Day of Caring date

VW independent/submitted information

This year’s Day of Caring is set for Friday, September 28, and will be held at Vantage Career Center. Food barrels will be placed at many industries and businesses throughout town for the month of September. The public will be able to donate anytime until September 28, when the barrels are picked up and sorted at the event. The goal for this year’s event is 36,000 items.

A collaboration will take place between local organizations and food will be disbursed between the Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and the Van Wert Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry.

The annual blood drive will be held at Trinity Friends Church on Friday, September 28, as well, with a goal of 185 units of blood. The blood drive will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a blood donation appointment, call 800.RED.CROSS or go to www.redcrossblood.organd use sponsor code “vwdoc”.

This year’s community partner is Van Wert Manor. A community partner is a company that has never had a campaign before and wants to volunteer, through service projects, helping United Way agencies, fundraising, being involved in United Way events, and sharing about United Way. Van Wert Manor has committed to doing volunteer work and promoting the United Way in Van Wert County.