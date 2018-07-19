Post 178 headed to state

Van Wert independent sports

SIDNEY — American Legion Post 178 became the second Van Wert baseball team to qualify for state in as many days.

Van Wert’s ACME baseball team clinched a state tournament berth on Tuesday and Post 178 defeated Sidney 8-0 on Wednesday to capture a district title and advance to next week’s state tournament in Lancaster.

Two Lincolnview Lancers were key factors for Post 178. Gavin Carter pitched all seven innings and allowed just three hits while striking out nine, and Jaden Youtsey clubbed a home run in the first inning. He finished with two hits, as did Van Wert’s TJ Reynolds.

Five of the team’s runs were scored in the opening inning, and the remaining three came in the fifth inning.

Post 178 (20-7) will play Wednesday against an opponent yet to be determined.