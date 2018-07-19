Convoy Foundation receives donation

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Foundation has received an anonymous donation from a family that has strong ties to the Crestview community. The initial donation of $10,000 will be supplemented with similar donations in 2019 and 2020. The legacy monies will be used for scholarships for Crestview graduates who are pursuing four-year degrees in either engineering or the medical profession.

The Convoy Community Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization founded in 1980. Its purpose is to undertake and promote charitable activities for the benefit of individuals, groups, and communities in the Crestview School district.

“Endowment Fund donors have an opportunity to leave a legacy to their communities,” said President Greg Kulwicki.

All assets received remain in perpetuity in a trust under the supervision of a local financial institution. The foundation conducts its charitable activities using only the investment revenue generated by the principal.

“Those who donate $ 5,000 or more will have a plaque containing biographies of the donor(s) and the purpose of the fund,” Kulwicki added. “The plaque will be permanently installed at the Crestview School.”

People interested in making bequests or donations to the Convoy Community Foundation Endowment Fund are encouraged to contact a foundation trustee. Trustees include Kulwicki, president; Marcia Germann, vice president; Denise Frey, treasurer; Kristi Gamble, secretary; Ron Schumm, Bob Schumm, Gary Weck, Bob Hall, Craig Miller, Carl Etzler, Jean Leary, and Patty Keipper.