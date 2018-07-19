12 people arraigned on GJ indictments

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 12 people were arraigned on grand jury indictments and two people were sentenced during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Tina Hulbert, 46, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count of theft from the elderly, a felony of the second degree; seven counts of forgery, all felonies of the fourth degree; and one fifth-degree felony forgery charge. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 8.

Sy-Bron Pinkston, 29, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 7.

Jason Lee Boyd, 36, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. August 7.

Keith Bailey, 34, of Va Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. August 7.

Kimberly Bruner, 40, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, entered a not guilty plea to one count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. She was ordered held on a $20,000 cash or commercial surety bond and a pretrial was set for 1:30 p.m. August 7.

Houston Young, 35, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. August 7.

Adam Fuerst, 24, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. August 7.

Nicholas Parrish, 33, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. Bond was set at $4,500 cash, with electronically monitored house arrest. A pretrial conference was set for 1:30 p.m. August 7.

Theodore King, 33, of Convoy, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 2:30 p.m. August 7.

Tyran Jemison, 44, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree, and operating a vehicle while impaired, a misdemeanor of the first degree. A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. August 7.

Toree Riddle, 31, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond, after signing a waiver of extradition, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. August 7.

Michael Malone, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 8.

On Friday, July 13, Amanda Barnes-Hensley, 36, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond and her treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing a drug test. Her treatment in lieu program was revoked and a $10,000 cash or commercial surety bond was ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. August 8.

Krystle Shinnaberry, 31, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of her constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested additional time to prepare her case.

Two people entered changes of plea on Friday.

Robert Arnold III, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 29.

Nathan Dunn, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. August 29.

Robert Seibert, 31, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for drugs. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail on each of two charges, to be served consecutively, and was given credit for 168 days already served.