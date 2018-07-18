Random thoughts: All-Star edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Major League Baseball’s All-Star game was played last night, so it seems like a good time to talk about various All-Star Games.

MLB’s All-Star Game

It was an exciting game, and the American League All-Stars defeated their National League counterparts 8-6 in 10 innings.

Count me as one of the people who is glad Major League Baseball did away with the rule that said the league winner of the All-Star game would have home field advantage in the World Series.

Stop and think about this – an exhibition game (yes, it’s an exhibition game with really good players) decided which league would have home field advantage for the World Series. In what universe does an exhibition game decide home field advantage for a championship series?

Sorry, but that was just plain silly.

The Pro Bowl

This may seem harsh, but the NFL’s Pro Bowl has become unwatchable. It used to be played in Hawaii after the Super Bowl, and players could bring their families out, enjoy the beach and play in the game, plus get a few thousand dollars for their trouble.

Things changed when players started making millions. Let’s face it – If you’re making $5 million a year, is $5000 worth risking injury what truly is an exhibition game?

The format has changed and has been downright weird at times. To top it off, the game is now played the week before the Super Bowl. So any Pro Bowl players who are Super Bowl bound are automatically out.

I don’t want to say the NFL should end the Pro Bowl, because it does bring in revenue to the host city, but I’m not sure if there’s another good solution.

NBA All-Star Game

Perhaps the biggest complaint about the annual NBA All-Star Game is the fact that neither team really wants to play defense, that the game is a dunkfest and a three point shooting contest. So? Who wants to watch a 79-74 All-Star game? That’s a great score for a high school basketball game, not for an NBA game, especially an All-Star Game.

NHL All-Star Game

I’m just a casual fan of the NHL (I’d rather watch the Komets), so I’m not going to comment on that league’s All-Star Game.

College football’s bowl season

Outside of the semifinal playoff games and the championship game, let’s face it – the rest of the bowl games are nothing more than exhibition games played after the regular season.

Bowl games used to be a reward for a great season. There were only a handful of bowl games. Now about 40 of them exist, and six wins is almost a guarantee that you’re going to some bowl game, somewhere.

Are there too many bowl games? Of course. Are some of the games boring? Yes. But if you like college football like I do, you’re willing to overlook that.

No local All Star football game

Speaking of All-Star games, the WBL-NWC/Lima-area All-Star high school football game wasn’t played this year due to a lack of sponsorship and perhaps a lack of interest.

The game used to be played at Eggerss Stadium in June. Last year, the game was played with minimal numbers on each squad. A lot of these types of local All-Star games seem to be dropping off the map, and one of the key factors is many of these kids have other commitments, i.e. summer baseball, basketball camps etc. There’s always the risk factor, especially for student athletes planning to play college ball at any level.

It’s understandable, but at the same time it’s a bit disappointing for players who had a chance to suit up one final time.

As always, if you have any thoughts (agree or disagree) with any of the above comments, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.