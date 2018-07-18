Commissioners ban smoking near CH

VW independent/submitted information

Recently, the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners enacted a resolution to prohibit smoking within 20 feet of the County Courthouse front door entrance. This resolution supports the Ohio Revised Code 3794 which defines smoking regulations, posting of required signage, reporting of violations and the duties of the department of health.

In summary, the law states that administrators of public spaces have the duty to ensure that tobacco smoke does not enter any area through entrances or other means into a space where smoking is prohibited (ORC 3794.02 B), which includes the county courthouse as a place of employment (ORC 3794.02 A).

In addition to the Ohio Revised Code, the promotion of nonsmoking environments and tobacco cessation is a goal of the Healthy People 2020 initiative from the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. One goal of the Healthy People 2020 initiative is to reduce illness, disability, and deaths related to the use of tobacco products and exposure to second hand smoke. Research has proven the lengthy list of health issues and the financial burden these diseases have on individuals as well as the health care industry.

The 2015 Van Wert County Community Health Needs Assessment identified 14 percent of Van Wert County residents as smokers, including 5 percent of youths, and 61 percent of young people reported they were exposed to second hand smoke.

The CDC reported lung cancer as the leading cause of cancer deaths in Van Wert County (2009-2013) and Chronic Respiratory Disease was the third leading cause of death in Van Wert County in 2013. The Healthy People 2020 initiative’s goal is to reduce these figures partly through the establishment of policies that help to reduce exposure to secondhand smoke.

“The mission of the Van Wert County General Health District is to promote and protect the health and well-being of the community.” explains County Medical Director/Health Commissioner Paul A. Kalogerou, M.D. “We are pleased to support city, county, and state decisions that promote a healthy lifestyle and environment. This resolution helps to create a healthy working atmosphere for county employees and a healthier environment for courthouse visitors.”

Van Wert County General Health District is also committed to helping those who want to quit smoking find the help they need. Smokers, and families who have members who currently smoke, that would like more information about tobacco cessation can call the Van Wert County Health Department at 419.238.0808, extension 112.