ACME state tourney matchups set
Van Wert independent sports
DEFIANCE — Saturday’s opening round matchups are set for the ACME baseball state tournament at Defiance High School.
12 p.m. – Perrysburg vs. Archbold
2:30 p.m. – Van Wert vs. Versailles
5 p.m. – Coldwater vs. Bryan
7:30 p.m. – Bellefontaine vs. Defiance
The winner of Perrysburg/Archbold will play the winner of Van Wert/Versailles at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the winner of Coldwater/Bryan will play the Bellefontaine/Defiance winner at 5 p.m., also on Sunday.
Sunday’s winners will meet for the ACME state title at 7 p.m. on Monday.
POSTED: 07/18/18 at 5:34 am. FILED UNDER: Sports