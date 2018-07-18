ACME state tourney matchups set

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — Saturday’s opening round matchups are set for the ACME baseball state tournament at Defiance High School.

12 p.m. – Perrysburg vs. Archbold

2:30 p.m. – Van Wert vs. Versailles

5 p.m. – Coldwater vs. Bryan

7:30 p.m. – Bellefontaine vs. Defiance

The winner of Perrysburg/Archbold will play the winner of Van Wert/Versailles at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the winner of Coldwater/Bryan will play the Bellefontaine/Defiance winner at 5 p.m., also on Sunday.

Sunday’s winners will meet for the ACME state title at 7 p.m. on Monday.