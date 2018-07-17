Wren Wiffleball tourney sign-up Aug. 1

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — As part of Wren Homecoming festivities, Wrenway Park Wiffleball Warehouse announces sign-up for the 27th annual tournament will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, at the Wren Restaurant.

The first 15 paid teams ($100 entry fee), along with the automatic entry for 2017 champion Eager Beavers, will fill the bracket for the 2018 event.

Tournament to be held the weekend of August 17-18 in the “Wiffleball Capital of Ohio”.

Also, the tournament committee is seeking teams to play in a 15-and-under Junior Wiffleball Tournament. Entry fee is $80 per team, with pre-championship games to be played Thursday, August 16 (times to be announced). The championship game will be played Saturday, August 18, at approximately 5 p.m., at Wrenway Park. Junior Wiffleball teams include 10 players on the roster and six in the field during games.

For more information or to enter a team in the junior tournament, call 419.495.2752 after 5 p.m. and leave a message.