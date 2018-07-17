MP Lions plan ice cream social, auction

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Lions Club will hold its annual Ice Cream Social and Benefit Auction on Friday, July 27, in the Middle Point Community Building.

Food items will be available at 5 p.m. The sandwich menu includes barbecue pork, shredded chicken, sloppy joes, hot dogs, and Coney dogs, as well as baked beans, macaroni and potato salads, cole slaw, pie, and ice cream.

The auction starts at 6 that evening, and features a wide variety of brand-new items and gift certificates donated by area merchants. A whole butchered hog and a Cub Cadet snow thrower with electric start are featured items.

Proceeds benefit Middle Point Lions Club community projects.