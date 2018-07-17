Joshua Michael Burkheimer

Joshua Michael “Burky” Burkheimer, 39, of Van Wert, was called home to be with Jesus on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at his residence.

Josh was born April 27, 1979, in Van Wert, to Patricia (McCune) Burkheimer, who survives in Van Wert, and Cloyd M. “Stoney” Burkheimer Jr., who preceded him in death.

A 1998 graduate of Van Wert High School, Josh worked as a detailer for River City Harley Davidson and Raabe Ford. He went on to drive a truck for DNT Trucking for several years.

A lover of muscle cars and car shows, Josh had the pleasure of owning serval classic cars; however, his dream car, a 1969 Camaro Z-28, eluded him. He was also an avid collector of die-cast cars and Hot Wheels. Josh followed in his father’s and brothers’ footsteps and drove in several demolition derbies.

Josh was also a faithful Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan and a trivia nut.

Those left to cherish his memory include two brothers, Christopher Burkheimer of Van Wert and Andy Bixler of Kentucky; a sister-in-law, Ava Burkheimer of Van Wert; two uncles, Mark (Joyce) McCune of Spencerville and Emerson (Vickie) Burkheimer of Mercer; an aunt, Amy (Dennis) Albers of Wapakoneta; several cousins, and his cat, Zoe.

Two brothers, Brent and Jim Burkheimer; his grandparents, Miriam and Don Steinebrugge; one aunt, Linda Swany; and an uncle, Robert L. McCune, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Cheryl Schaffner officiating. A graveside burial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Kossuth Cemetery in Spencerville.

Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.