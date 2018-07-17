Elks donate funds to MP Fire Department

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $750 to the Middle Point Fire Department for the purchase a TFT New Force Low Profile Ball Intake Valve.

The monies are distributed by the Ohio Elks Association in the form of a Community Service grant. The Ohio Elks Association receives funds each year from the Elks National Foundation, a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by close to 1 million Elks and their families and friends in more than 2,000 Elks lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines.

To date, Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 has distributed more than $33,393.76 back into Van Wert County through Community Service grants to assist the city, villages, and the county.

Van Wert Elks Lodge is proud to be able to assist the Middle Point Fire Department as it provides fire protection to the residents of Middle Point and the surrounding area.