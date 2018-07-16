YMCA offers new Hickory Stick events

VW independent/submitted information

Locals have been enjoying traditional golf at Hickory Sticks Golf Club for years, but beginning July 27, people can play golf in a whole new way.

Starting Friday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., area residents are welcome to attend the grand opening of the Foot Golf & Disc Golf course at Hickory Sticks Golf Club. Both avid disc and foot golfers, as well as newcomers, are welcome. Play on the nine-hole course will be free at the grand opening. Discs and balls for foot golf will be available on a first come, first served basis. Hot dogs and water will be provided at the clubhouse.

Hickory Sticks Golf Club, which is now under ownership of the YMCA of Van Wert County, developed a plan to create a disc golf and foot golf course after noticing that there was a void in the community for youth-specific activities.

“The YMCA and Hickory Sticks Golf Course wanted to create a unique opportunity for youth of all ages.” said YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab.

According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, disc golf is played similarly to traditional golf, but instead of a ball and clubs, players use flying discs or Frisbees. The hole is an elevated metal basket.

Foot Golf is a combination of the popular sport of soccer and golf. To play Foot Golf, athletes use soccer balls on a traditional golf course with 21-inch diameter cups. The rules largely correspond to the rules of golf.

The course was developed on the former “mounds” course at Hickory Sticks. In addition to disc golf and foot golf course, there are also four traditional golf holes. This area of the property is youth- and family-centered. “Being owned by the YMCA, it’s important to fulfill our mission of encouraging a healthy mind, spirit, and body,” said Hickory Sticks Director of Golf Operations Darcy Crummey. “We are sure these new youth-specific opportunities will become very popular and we encourage everyone to schedule tee times for Foot Golf, Disc Golf, and open play on the Mounds.”

Everyone is invited out for the grand opening of the new facility. In addition, YMCA officials will be joined by sister city representatives from Sumoto City, Japan and, the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribboncutting.