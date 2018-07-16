Pamela Longstreth

Pamela Longstreth, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born November 13, 1951, in Van Wert, the daughter of Alfred Jackson and Alice (Stegaman) Bell, who both preceded her in death.

Pam tended bar for many years at several local establishments, including The Corral, Old South, and Max-A-Rama. During her working years, she was involved with various charities. Pam loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. She also cherished her dogs and horses.

She is survived by her children, Eric (Tricia) Showalter of Florida, Matt (Amy) Longstreth of Van Wert, and Sumer Figley of Van Wert; a stepdaughter, Michelle (Travis) Finkhousen of Van Wert; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her stepfather, James “Jim” Bell of Van Wert; three brothers, Greg Jackson of Van Wert, Alfred “Jack” (Debora) Jackson of North Carolina, and Carol (Barry) Crowle of North Carolina; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A son, Chris Longstreth, and her sister, Barbara Taylor, also preceded her in death

Funeral services will be private.

Preferred memorials: Parkview Cancer Institute.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is assisting the family with arrangements.