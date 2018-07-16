Braun gives to project

Braun Industries recently presented a check to First United Methodist Church for Operation Back to School. Shown are Travis Ellerbrock, Teresa Shaffer, and Dave Brincefield. As a reminder, Operation Back to School is scheduled for Sunday, July 29, from 3-5 p.m., in Fountain Park. Pre-registration is recommended and can be found here: http://www.vanwertfirst.net/operation-back-school/. Other questions may be directed to 419.238.0631, extension 307.photo provided