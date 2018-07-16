ACME district recap

Van Wert independent sports

Shawnee 6 Van Wert 5

This district ACME baseball game began Friday night but was called because of darkness at Lima Central Catholic. The two teams resumed play Saturday morning, and the Shawnee Indians held off the Van Wert Cougars 6-5.

Jake Lautzenheiser led the Cougars with three hits.

Van Wert 7 Crestview 3

Crestview’s ACME baseball season came to an end with a 7-3 loss to Van Wert during Saturday’s district elimination game at Lima Central Catholic.

Nathan Temple had two hits and an RBI for the Cougars, while Lennon Bartley also had a hit and two RBI.

Kole Small had a pair of hits for the Knights, while Brody Brecht finished with a hit and an RBI.

Crestview finished the year 10-7.

Van Wert 12 Elida 0

Van Wert routed Elida 12-0 on Sunday, to stay alive in the ACME baseball district tournament at Lima Central Catholic.

No other game information was available.

The Cougars will play Shawnee at 6 p.m. today, with a win extending the season by at least one game. A loss would bring the season to a close.