Mildred E. Hablitzel

Mildred E. Hablitzel, 96, of Van Wert, died at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Van Wert Health.

She was born November 27, 1921, in Van Wert, the daughter of Fred F. and L. Effie (Thurman) Stephenson, who both preceded her in death. On March 25, 1949, she married Robert William Hablitzel, who died August 31, 2006. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Myron and Ernest Stephenson.

Survivors include a daughter, Karen Sue (David) Fosnaugh of Uniondale, Indiana; one granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 17, at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: The local American Red Cross chapter.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.