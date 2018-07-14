Elida defeats Crestview
Crestview’s Brant Richardson is tagged out by Elida catcher Jordan Davis during Friday’s ACME district baseball game at Lima Central Catholic. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and went on to defeat the Knights 8-2. Crestview’s runs came in the third inning, when Kaden Short scored on an error and Riley Saylor crossed home plate on a passed ball. The Knights will play again today against the loser of Van Wert/Shawnee. The Indians led that game 6-5 entering the top of the seventh inning last night, but play was stopped due to darkness. The game will resume at 10 a.m. this morning. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson
