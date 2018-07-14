County treasurer announces retirement

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Treasurer Beverly Fuerst has announced her retirement, effective August 31. Fuerst has been county treasurer for the past 16 years and has a total of 24 years of service with Van Wert County. Fuerst was the first woman treasurer — and the 25th treasurer since the office was created in 1867.

As county treasurer, she was responsible for collecting real estate taxes, as well as being the county’s investment officer and the banker of all receipts collected by the county.

“I’ve truly enjoyed my job and have always been so proud of the Van Wert County residents for being so responsible in paying their taxes, which in turn has kept the delinquent tax revenue down,” Fuerst noted.

The county treasurer’s office saw many changes to the tax collecting process during Fuerst’s tenure, mainly due to the Internet and advances in technology. Taxpayers now have the option to go online and review their property information on the Van Wert County Auditor’s website. Taxpayers can also pay their taxes through an ACH program in the county treasurer’s office with either a monthly or biannual withdrawal. Credit card payments can be made online and bank bill pay has also grown over the years with the convenience of online banking.

Investing the county’s portfolio was certainly a challenge for Fuerst during the financial crisis. During her time in office she saw interest rates go from a high of 7.5 percent to a low of 0.43 percent. The construction of Blue Creek Wind Farm, the new Walmart Supercenter and Towne Center shopping center, the industrial megasite, and the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) were all major events during her tenure.

“The Courthouse has been my second home for 24 years and it has been a privilege to work alongside all the wonderful Courthouse employees,” Fuerst said. “We are a unique family and I will truly miss everyone, but I am so looking forward to the next chapter in my life.

“Spending time with my family and friends, especially my grandchildren, and traveling are high on my retirement ‘to do’ list,” she added.