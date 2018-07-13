OHSAA important fall sports dates
The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 2018 fall sports season will officially begin in less than three weeks with practices for football, soccer, volleyball, cross country, girls’ tennis and golf.
Below is a list of important dates for each of the fall sports.
Football
First day of coaching: July 30
Scrimmage dates: August 7-18
Regular season starts: Week of August 20
First computer points released: September 18
Regular season ends: October 27
Playoff qualifiers announced: October 28
Regional quarterfinals: November 2 and 3
Regional semifinals: November 9 and 10
Regional finals: November 16 and 17
State semifinals: November 23 and 24
State championship games: November 30-December 2
Soccer
First day of coaching: August 1
First preview permitted: August 2
Season begins: August 17
Sectional tournament draw: October 7
Sectional tournament: October 13-20
District tournament: October 22-27
Regional tournament: October 30-November 3
Girls’ soccer state semifinals: November 6
Boys’ soccer state semifinals: November 7
Girls’ soccer state finals: November 9
Boys’ soccer state finals: November 10
Volleyball
First day of coaching: August 1
First preview permitted: August 2
Season begins: August 18
Sectional tournament draw: October 7
Sectional tournament: October 15-20
District tournament: October 22-27
Regional tournament: October 30-November 4
State tournament: November 8-10
Cross country
First day of coaching: August 1
Season begins: August 20
District tournament: October 20
Regional tournament: October 27
State championships: November 3
Girls’ tennis
First day of coaching: August 1
Regular season begins: August 10
Sectional tournament draw: September 23
Sectional tournament: October 1-6
District tournament: October 8-13
State tournament: October 19-20
Golf
First day of coaching: August 1
Season begins: August 4
Sectional tournament: September 24-29
District tournament: October 1-6
State tournament: October 12-13 (Divisions II and III)
State tournament: October 19-20 (Division I)
