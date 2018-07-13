OHSAA important fall sports dates

Van Wert independent sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 2018 fall sports season will officially begin in less than three weeks with practices for football, soccer, volleyball, cross country, girls’ tennis and golf.

Below is a list of important dates for each of the fall sports.

Football

First day of coaching: July 30

Scrimmage dates: August 7-18

Regular season starts: Week of August 20

First computer points released: September 18

Regular season ends: October 27

Playoff qualifiers announced: October 28

Regional quarterfinals: November 2 and 3

Regional semifinals: November 9 and 10

Regional finals: November 16 and 17

State semifinals: November 23 and 24

State championship games: November 30-December 2

Soccer

First day of coaching: August 1

First preview permitted: August 2

Season begins: August 17

Sectional tournament draw: October 7

Sectional tournament: October 13-20

District tournament: October 22-27

Regional tournament: October 30-November 3

Girls’ soccer state semifinals: November 6

Boys’ soccer state semifinals: November 7

Girls’ soccer state finals: November 9

Boys’ soccer state finals: November 10

Volleyball

First day of coaching: August 1

First preview permitted: August 2

Season begins: August 18

Sectional tournament draw: October 7

Sectional tournament: October 15-20

District tournament: October 22-27

Regional tournament: October 30-November 4

State tournament: November 8-10

Cross country

First day of coaching: August 1

Season begins: August 20

District tournament: October 20

Regional tournament: October 27

State championships: November 3

Girls’ tennis

First day of coaching: August 1

Regular season begins: August 10

Sectional tournament draw: September 23

Sectional tournament: October 1-6

District tournament: October 8-13

State tournament: October 19-20

Golf

First day of coaching: August 1

Season begins: August 4

Sectional tournament: September 24-29

District tournament: October 1-6

State tournament: October 12-13 (Divisions II and III)

State tournament: October 19-20 (Division I)