Robert L. Exline

Robert L. “Bob” Exline Sr., 79, of Van Wert, died at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born May 9, 1938, in Van Wert, the son of Charles W. and Mildred L. (Richards) Exline, who both preceded him in death. On April 21, 1963, he married the former Cheryl D. “Cheri” Runnion, who survives in Van Wert.

For more than 30 years he worked at Clark’s Shoe Store in Van Wert until its closing. He then worked at Sonoco Fiber Drum (now Greif Brothers) in Van Wert until his retirement in 2004. After retirement, he worked part-time for Quality Sorting.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert and served on many boards. For several years he served as scoutmaster of Troop 35 in Van Wert and had been a Little League coach. During his retail years, he had been chairman of the Retail Merchants Association. Bob has been a member of Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, in Van Wert for over 58 years and served as an exalted ruler and on the Board of Trustees.

He attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after graduation from high school and is a veteran of the Ohio National Guard, serving for four years.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a daughter, Shelley A. (Don) Bokmiller of Charlotte, North Carolina; a son, Robert L. “Rob” (Sandra) Exline Jr. of Houston, Texas; a grandson, Robert Zachary Exline of Houston; a granddaughter, Kalyn Rae Exline of Houston; one brother- and sister-in-Law, Dave and Kim Clouse of Van Wert; a nephew, Dr. Troy (Kimberly) Clouse of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one niece, Tonia D. (Mark) Verville of Van Wert; six great-nieces and nephews, Emma E. Verville, Rachel M. Verville, Sarah G. Verville, and Mark Benjamin Verville, all of Van Wert, and Peyton A. Clouse and Landyn Clouse, both of Fort Wayne; and a nephew, Joel Salaway of Springfield.

A brother, James W. Exline; one sister-in-law, Shirley Exline; and his stepmother, Datha M. (Judkins-Gamble) Exline, also preceded him in death.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Rev. Hal Shafer officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation will be from 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at the funeral home. An Elks memorial service will be held at 7:30 Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: First Presbyterian Church or Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.