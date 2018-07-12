Random thoughts: very random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Former OHSAA commissioner Dr. Dan Ross, the Indians and Reds, Friday Night Lights, high school football, local baseball and Division I are among this week’s random thoughts.

Dr. Dan Ross

Best wishes go out to former Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Dr. Dan Ross, who recently underwent a heart transplant operation. The procedure was deemed a success.

Ross was scheduled to retire in mid-September but the timetable was changed, and Jerry Snodgrass officially took over earlier this week. Snodgrass seems to be liked by many people, and is considered a popular choice.

Ross led the OHSAA for 14 years.

The Battle of Ohio

What an interesting series between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians. Depending on how you look at it, the Reds stole game two on Tuesday, the Indians blew it, or both. Regardless, the Tribe made the Reds pay on Wednesday night with a 19-4 loss. Not even Cleveland’s shaky bullpen could let that one slip away.

2018 high school football

As I write this, there are exactly 43 days left until the brand new season begins, and I can’t wait. It’s not just the game – it’s the crowds, the excitement and the bands. I have a feeling it’s going to be a very interesting football season in Van Wert County this fall.

Friday Night Lights

My wife Elizabeth and I now have a thing we do each summer. We pick a TV series that is no longer on the air and consider it our summer replacement series. Last year, it was the short lived show Vegas, which aired in 2012. I had watched it when it was on but she hadn’t. She really enjoyed it when we watched it last year. This summer, she picked Friday Night Lights, a show she watched when it was on the air. She was kind of flabbergasted that I had never watched it. As it turns out, it’s a very good series. We’re almost done with season four, with the fifth and final season on tap.

Lots of baseball

One thing I’ve noticed in this area – there certainly is no short of summer baseball teams, and that’s a good thing. ACME baseball is going strong, Legion baseball is back in Van Wert, and there’s Van Wert Youth Baseball, which put on its nearly 30 team Don Bachman Memorial Tournament over the weekend. There’s also the Lima Locos 13U, 14U, 15U, 16U and !7U teams. That’s a lot.

Division I

For a small county in terms of population, Van Wert County certainly has its share of very talented student athletes, including a handful who have a chance to participate in Division I intercollegiate athletics. Most people don’t release how hard it is to have the opportunity to play at the college level, especially Division I. Not only does it take talent and coachability, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication. Van Wert High School’s Lawson Blackmore recently committed to play baseball at Miami (OH), the same school that Crestview senior Javin Etzler committed to for basketball. Etzler’s younger brother Kalen has attracted Division I attention, as has Crestview wide receiver/defensive back Wade Sheets.

Monday Mailbag and more

As you may have noticed, one of our new upcoming features will debut next month. I’m excited about the Monday Mailbag. I love talking about sports, explaining things, debating etc., so I look forward to your questions, starting in August. More information on other new features will be released in the coming days and weeks.

As always, if you have any thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.