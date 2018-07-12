Niswonger ticket sales off and running

This Thursday, July 12, is the annual Select Series sale day at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The box office will open at noon and multiple stations will be set up to take care of everyone’s needs and desires.

Up until now, ticket sales have been offered to Niswonger Members, Sponsors, and Grand Series buyers. Now this Thursday, those wishing to purchase at least three concerts, shows and events will be able to secure the best seats available. This is always a big day because people can select whatever events they are interested in seeing at the Niswonger. It’s a little bit like going to the buffet table where you can take whatever and as much as you want; plus you receive a discount on your bundled purchase.

In past years, we have sold thousands of tickets on the opening day of Select Series sales. So, we appreciate your patience as you try to make your order, either in person, by phone (419.238.6722) or online at NPACVW.ORG. We are blessed to have so many volunteers willing to help, particularly on this day. Of course, Jerry and Chris will be there to coordinate and answer questions when needed.

As I look at the upcoming season, it’s always easy to categorize events into similar groupings of entertainment genre. We actually do talk about and consider this when planning a season because we know certain patrons have their preferences. However, I challenge you to take a risk and add a concert you may “think” you may not enjoy. I bet you will be surprised at how much you enjoy something quite new to your typical viewing appetite.

Allow me to make a few suggestions. Right out of the chute, you might consider yourself a Country Music lover and have your eyes on Trace Adkins and Travis Tritt. Consider adding some classic Rock & Roll with Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits. Maybe you are a Christian artist lover and plan to get tickets for Mark Lowery, Amy Grant, and a little “edgier” Sanctus Real. Consider adding Coach Kathy Bresnahan of “The Miracle Season.” If jazz is your thing, then you may want to see Boney James and Michael McDonald who borders on rock, blues, jazz and of course with our show on December 8- Christmas. I think you would also really enjoy Under the Streetlamp!

If you are into family entertainment, you are shopping the right performing arts center. We have so many concerts and shows for the entire family to enjoy. Some of the best in family entertainment will be offered in Christmas Wonderland, The Nutcracker,The Texas Tenors, and of course, The Sound of Music, to name just a few. If you like to laugh, then you must check out Candid Camera with Peter Funt and Church Basement Ladies. And I’m sure you would love Mark Lowery, one of the most favorite funny men of Christian entertainment and music. You would also definitely be amazed at The Illusionist.

I always like to stretch your musical tastes with a few sophisticated and extremely talented artists. This is certainly represented by The King’s Singers (who I think will also be highly entertaining too!) and also the Christmas show All is Calm. The latter will be a truly inspirational and musically edifying show no one should miss this Christmas season.

I could go on and on. With 26 different events this season, you will have a hard decision limiting yourself to just three. Remember, when you are making your Select Series choices, 3-5 receive a 10 percent discount and then 6 or more advances to a 15 percent discount. We look forward to seeing you this Thursday or whatever day after that is convenient for you. You can purchase a Select Series from Thursday on. Most single events will go on sale approximately 90 days before the scheduled date.

We’re not quite done in Fountain Park either. This Friday, we kick off the second half of the summer with a concert from The Cyrkle. Look them up if you don’t remember them. You will see and hear some of the original guys who made songs like “Turn Down Day” and “Red Rubber Ball” popular, songs that have turned into classics! They will also cover many other favorite songs from the era of Rock & Roll. First Friends Church will be serving food in the park beginning at 5:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and your appetite for food, fun and good music!

Summer is heating up and so are our concerts! Thursday and Friday should be beautiful days. I look forward to seeing many of you then.

FINÉ.