2018 Rib Fest entertainment announced

The Van Wert Rib Fest Committee has announced the line-up of entertainment for this year’s event, which will take place August 3-4 at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Rib Fest gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and the band Backlit 419 will take to the stage at that time. Guitarist/vocalist Bayley Tow and drummer Eli Jones make up Backlit 419, a pop punk group that hails from Van Wert. The group released its own single in the summer of 2017 called “Stone Faced Freak”, which they play, along with other original music and cover songs.

At 6:30 p.m., the popular Shelby County Line will perform. Shelby County Line is a four-person country band from west central Ohio that is quickly gaining a following as a premier country band for fairs, festivals, bars, and concerts. These Nashville recording artists offer a unique blend of old and new country and classic pop and rock hits, as well as a few originals for the entertainment of all ages.

Band members include Paul Luft on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Ben Tuttle as lead guitarist and harmonies, Mike Molaskey on Bass and rap vocals, and road drummer Will Ash.

Poets and Pirates: Kenny Chesney Tribute Band will be on the Cooper Farm Entertainment stage beginning at 9 p.m. Friday.

The Poets and Pirates band recreates the high energy country-rock concerts people would only expect from the original “Pirate-Poet” himself, Kenny Chesney. Playing all the Chesney hits, with vocals so close to Chesney, as well as the same showmanship and musicianship that propelled him to sell out stadiums, these guys put on a show sure to bring any size crowd to their feet. No tracks, no gimmicks. Just incredible live music from top-notch professionals.

On Saturday, the focus moves from country to rock. Starting at 4:30 p.m., the regional band Hot ‘N’ Nasty will entertain the crowd. This group has performed the last two years at Rib Fest and has gained popularity with the audience.

At 6:45 p.m., Moving in Stereo: A Tribute to the Cars will be on stage. The Cars was the most successful American New Wave band to emerge in the late 1970s. With its sleek, mechanical pop rock sound, the band racked up a string of platinum albums and Top 40 singles that made it one of the most popular American rock and roll bands of the late Seventies and early Eighties.

Moving in Stereo: A Tribute to the Cars, recreates the sights and sounds of the Cars at the height of the band’s powers. With a song list that spans the band’s entire career, the audience is guaranteed to hear all of its favorite Cars hits.

Breakout: The Bon Jovi Experience will bring Rib Fest to a close. Taking the stage at 9 p.m., this group has been called the “Best Tribute Band” by Clevelandmagazine. Having a history that spans more than 30 years, Bon Jovi has performed more than 2,600 concerts in 50 different countries for tens of millions of fans. Breakout: The Bon Jovi Experience focuses on performing the music of Bon Jovi as it was meant to played, so fans can enjoy a true Bon Jovi concert experience.

According to Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Larry Lee, what makes these even better shows is that both The Cars and Bon Jovi were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

“These tribute bands are considered to be the best of the tribute bands and I encourage everyone to make plans to attend Rib Fest,” Lee added.

There is no admission charge or parking charge, thanks to the generous support of area sponsors that include Avangrid Renewables, Edward Jones Investments-Ryan Lindemann, WERT/WKSD Radio, Steve Wood Trucking, Dale and Marcia Davies, First Financial Bank, Leland Smith Insurance, Scott Equity Exchange, Purmort Brothers, Young’s Trash Service, Ayers Mechanical, First Bank of Berne, Van Wert Propane, Martha Balyeat, Koch Law Office, Miller Precision, Van Wert Manor, Cooper Farms, Citizens National Bank, and Tisha Fast State Farm Insurance.