VWPD seeks owners of found wallets

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department is seeking information related to two wallets found more than a year ago in Van Wert.

In January 2017, a wallet was found at Rural King containing a substantial amount of cash. A second wallet was located outside US Bank in December 2016 containing a small amount of cash.

Anyone who feels the wallets may belong to them can contact the Van Wert Police Department during normal business hours or by phone at 419.238.2462. Potential owners of the wallets will be asked to provide a detailed description of the wallets and/or contents prior to the wallets being returned.