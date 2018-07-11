Rotary donates to program

Van Wert Rotary Club presented a donation to support the Operation Back to School event scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in Fountain Park. Shown below are Eric Hurless, Susan Slagle (receiving check for OPBTS) and Mel Hurless. The event is being planned by First United Methodist Church and is supported by many local churches and businesses. Free backpacks and school supplies are offered to Van Wert County students in need. photo submitted