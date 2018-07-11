Crime Stoppers 7/11/18

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office solve a burglary that occurred at 4108 John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township.

Sometime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, someone entered the locked residence on John Yoh Road. The thief stole several firearms and an Apple iPad tablet from the residence. The investigation has not determined the point of entry at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

