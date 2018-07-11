28 agencies given United Way funding

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County Board of Trustees approved allocations during the monthly board meeting on June 21. Funding was awarded to 33 programs offered by 29 agencies locally that help to provide social services throughout the county.

Nine community volunteers reviewed grant applications and recommended the distribution of United Way grant funds. The process includes an extensive review of program results while also looking at the most pressing needs of the community. This year’s total amount given was $339,139.

A full listing of grants provided out of funds raised by the 2017 United Way campaign is as follows:

The Angel Foundation was awarded funds for providing a lifelong wish for a terminal adult who would otherwise not be able to have the wish fulfilled. The wishes many times involve an entire family and participating in the wish provides some respite from the illness.

Big Brothers Big Sisters was awarded funds for a community-based mentoring program that serves 40-50 youths annually. This program matches youths facing adversity (single parent home, living with grandparents, academic struggles, juvenile justice involvement, incarcerated parent, etc.) with carefully screened community volunteer mentors with initial intention of a one year commitment.

Boy Scouts of America, Black Swamp Council was awarded funds for Boy Scouting programs to incorporate activities and learning experiences that strengthen young people’s attitudes and actions toward God, family, country, and community. The aim continues to remain the same, to have a positive and robust influence on the character, citizenship, and physical fitness of youths who participate.

Buckeye Y Youth was awarded funds for its at-risk youth program for ages 5-18. Buckeye Y programs instill good judgment and values, a positive self-image, good behavior, encourage self-improvement, and promote responsibility and leadership qualities in all youths that participate.

The Community Emergency Response Team(CERT) was awarded funds to educate volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact the area and train them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. CERT offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, which allows them to focus on tasks that are more complex. Through CERT, the capabilities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters is built and enhanced.

Community Health Professionals Hospice & Adult Day Care was awarded funds for two of its programs. The Adult Day Care enables adult clients to be in good hands and provide peace of mind for caregivers while they are away. Community Health Professionals provides home health and hospice services and United Way funding helps cover the cost of medication, staffing, and services not covered by insurance.

Convoy Sports Center was awarded funds for its summer youth programs. These funds are used for kids of all ages participating on a summer ball team at the Convoy Sports Center. The funds are used to cover entry fees that some families cannot afford.

Van Wert County Council on Aging was awarded funds for its program to assist those under 60 with transportation to appointments that allow them to meet their daily life sustaining needs (medical appointments, pharmacies, social security appointments, grocery stores, banking, etc.). The program is offered to individuals with a disability, medical issues or extreme hardship in their lives.

Crisis Care Line was awarded funds to assist victims of domestic violence, family violence, and sexual assault and their children. Their primary work is to provide safe, emergency housing, crisis intervention, transportation and support services to survive their immediate trauma and to secure a safer future.

Delphos Senior Citizens was awarded funds to provide transportation for people 60 years and older to improve their lives and help them live independently. DSC is often the only way for seniors to get to medical or dental appointments, bank, drug store, grocery, and other social service agencies.

Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio was awarded funds for basic and primary health care for the underserved population of the local community. FHC is the only health care provider in the community that accepts an unlimited number of Medicaid clients. FHC also sees patients without any form of medical insurance on a sliding fee scale. FHC now offers dental services for all ages.

Family & Children First was awarded funds to provide a payer of last resort for items and/or services for families in need that cannot be provided by other county agencies. The agency’s objective is to provide as many of these items and/or services as possible with United Way funds. The Council’s mission is to work to facilitate the four core functions of the Ohio Family and Children First Mission Pyramid: (1) Building community capacity, (2) Coordinating Systems and Services, (3) Shared Accountability, (4) Engaging and Empowering Families.

Families of Addicts (FOA) was awarded funds to educate, empower, and embrace families, friends, and individuals struggling with addiction by providing support and promoting recovery. FOA rebuilds families and transforms lives through the three Es: Educate, Empower, and Embrace. Through weekly support meetings, navigation, one-on-one phone support, and outreach opportunities, FOA is unique because it provides support for the entire family and advocate for individuals to find their face and voice, which is key to eliminating the stigma associated with addiction.

Help Me Grow was awarded funds for monthly parent group meetings with educational themes. This program provides families with activities to encourage parents to learn how to play and interact with their kids. Help Me Grow also assists with items needed for the care and safety of infants and toddlers.

Junior Achievement was awarded funds to help with its program that provides financial literacy education as well as encourage work force readiness and entrepreneurial ideas in all sixth grade classes at Van Wert, Lincolnview, Crestview, and St. Mary’s elementary schools.

Lincolnview Latchkey was awarded funds to meet the needs of school age children, kindergarten through age 14, who need care and supervision before and/or after school. The program aims to provide a warm, secure atmosphere that will allow children to grow.

Middle Point Youth was awarded funds to help provide a recreation program for Middle Point and the surrounding area. Last year, Middle Point Youth provided services for 277 children.

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission was awarded funds for two programs. The first program is financial empowerment. This program educates, empowers, and motivates people who are seeking opportunities to end a cycle of generational poverty. The second program is emergency assistance/homeless prevention. Emergency assistance funding is used to provide access to a variety of emergency assistance support to assist families and individuals who are experiencing a crisis or find themselves in need of temporary assistance. The majority of support is provided to support rent and utility needs.

Ohio City Youth was awarded funds to be used in its summer youth programs. Ohio City Youth Activities was able to provide programs for 71 children last year.

The Salvation Army Emergency Service Program was awarded funds for its program that encompasses assistance to a targeted population for food, clothing, medicine, utility assistance, rental assistance, travelers’ aid, and is carried out throughout the entire Van Wert area.

Van Wert County Victims Services was awarded funds to continue to provide quality services to victims of crime and their families who are either directly or indirectly affected by crimes that have occurred in Van Wert County. Victims Services works with other agencies to secure additional grants to operate.

Wee Care Learning Center was awarded funds for its full-year childcare center. Wee Care provides child care for families in real crisis, but also helps real working families that need short term help with providing child care while they work. Wee Care is able to provide opportunities for children to grow, learn, play, and enjoy childhood.

West Ohio Food Bank was awarded funds to provide partner agencies with food for those in need with a good mix of nutritious food items, allowing agencies to help more individuals and family in need. West Ohio Food Bank is able to sell food to agencies at a cost of 11.5 cents per pound of food.

Westwood Behavioral Health Center was awarded funds for a program that includes components of large and small group therapy, case management, and skill building activities. The participants receive instruction that help increase their individual living skills including meal preparation and activities of daily living. Other topics include acquiring and practicing appropriate social skills, including emotional and relationship management.

Willshire Youth Activities was awarded funds for the activities it provides for the summer ball programs. This program was able to reach 81 children during the summer months.

Wren Ballpark was awarded funds for the Ballpark Association. The association is operated by a volunteer committee and provides the opportunity for 100 area children to participate on summer ball teams.

The YMCA Sponsorship Program was awarded funds to provide low- or no cost memberships for disabled veterans and their families, low-income senior citizens, families of deployed soldiers, and low income families. The YMCA provides a safe place for individuals to socialize and improve their health and fitness. The YMCA also continues to reach out and provide educational opportunities that focus on healthy living.

The YWCA of Van Wert County was awarded funds for four programs. The first program is Youth Enrichment Program, which now includes the summer food and after-school programs together. The goal of the Youth Enrichment program is to nourish the bodies and minds of children by interactive, mission-based, leadership development activities that will improve their life-skills and educational success. The second program is Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Human Trafficking. This program picks up after the Crisis Care program ends and allows victims to stay for one year or longer with their families. This program is the only area organization to offer resources to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking that leads to independent living. The third program is Run Jump Throw (see story below). This program is a hands-on learning program that gets kids excited about physical activity by introducing them to basic running, jumping, and throwing skills through track and field, which is the foundation of nearly every sport. The fourth program is Permanent Supportive Housing, which provides housing for women and families and is designed to help them achieve a sense of well-being and personal independence. This program helps with case management, computer training, life skills, financial literacy, and more to help achieve a sense of well-being and personal independence.

Individuals interested in helping with the local United Way can contact Executive Director Vicki Smith at 419.238.6689 or unitedway109@gmail.com. The mission of United Way of Van Wert County is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of people and organizations within the county to advance the common good.