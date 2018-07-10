VWHS Class of 1973 sets 45th reunion

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1973 will be celebrating its 45th class reunion the weekend of Saturday, August 4, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds during the Van Wert Ribfest event.

Friday, August 3, will feature an early bird reception at Olympic Lanes, starting at 7 p.m. A cash bar and pizza buffet will be part of the reception. The fee is $5 per person attending to help cover expenses. The class invites all former classmates, graduating class members, teachers, friends, and family to attend.

The class needs to have an approximate idea of how many people plan to attend and is asking classmates to send a check for $5 and a response to Brenda (Speakman) Weaver at 503 W. Carmean St., Ohio City, OH 45874, or to Jacquie (Carrier) Reinemeyer at 9356 Emerson Road, Van Wert, OH 45891.

The class Facebook page is VW Class of 1973 and will have information on the reunion, as well as any updates. Those who know people who may not get information via the Internet are asked to share information with them on the reunion.

For more information, contact Weaver through Facebook or call 419.965.2000.