NPAC Select Series tickets on sale Thurs.

VW independent/submitted information

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio has released an upcoming season that will “Ignite Your Life with Star Powered Entertainment”.

Select Series Sales begin at noon Thursday, July 12. As part of Select Series Sales, ticket buyers can bundle three or more events, receive a discount of 10-15 percent, and get tickets in advance. Bundling three to five events receives a 10 percent discount off the ticket price, while selecting six or more events earns a 15 percent discount.

The Grand Series of 22 events is available now for a 20 percent discount. Individual event tickets release for sale approximately 60-90 days prior to the event date. Purchasing in bundles provides advanced purchase before the release date. Advanced purchasing keeps patrons from being sold out from a desired show. Customized Select Series are on sale online at NPACVW.ORG or through the Box Office (in person or by phone) at 419.238.6722.

The Niswonger is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert. For more information visit the NPAC website at www.npacvw.org.