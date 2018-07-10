Flag football registration is underway

The Van Wert Parks & Recreation has announced that registration is now open for the 2018 fall flag football season.

This program provides young players a fun and exciting opportunity to engage in non-contact continuous action while learning lessons in team work. This year two age categories will be offered: 5-7 and 8-10-year olds, with September 1 as the age cutoff date.

A registration form must be filled out in order to participate. Participants can register two different ways, at the Jubilee Park Office, 137 Gleason Avenue, Van Wert or online at vanwertparksrecreation.weebly.com. Online forms must be mailed to 515 Main Street, Van Wert.

Ages 5-7 will play on Tuesday nights and 8-10 year olds will play on Thursday nights at Smiley Park, although both age divisions may play all on Tuesdays depending on numbers.

For more information contact the Jubilee Park Office at 419.238.9121.