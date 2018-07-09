VWPD: Minn. murder suspect seen here

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department is asking local residents to be on the lookout for a suspect from a Minnesota murder who may be traveling through the area.

Daniel Lynn, who is wanted in connection with the death of a Minnesota woman, was reportedly spotted in the Van Wert area just prior to this past weekend.

He is reported to be driving an early 2000s white or off-white Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer sports utility vehicle.

Police are asking that anyone who may know of his whereabouts call a police department in their area or Crime Stoppers. City police ask that those spotting Daniel not approach him and to consider him dangerous.

According to a report from a Minnesota television station, Fox 9, Christina Woods, 28, of South Bend, Indiana, was reported missing in early June and investigators believed she had traveled to Minnesota. Her remains were later found in a shallow grave in Beatty Township, Minnesota.

Lynn, 40, of South Bend, is being sought for Woods’ murder.