Ray Robert Jeffery

Ray Robert Jeffery, 95, of Antwerp, passed away Friday, July 6, 2018.

He was born March 30, 1923, in Paulding, the son of Myrtle and Owen Jeffery, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his nine siblings, including brothers Leo, Owen “Jim”, Frank, Dorris, Gale, Delbert, and Merle, as well as sisters Lenna Balyard and Zella Jeffery.

On Februrary 2, 1941, he married Dorothy Smith, and they were wed for more than 70 years before she passed away January 15, 2013. They had four children, Carl (Susan) Jeffery of Van Wert, Jill (Steve Levy) Jeffery of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jan (Jeff) Boterf of Antwerp, and Jack (Sally) Jeffery of Lima. Other survivors include seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He also had a beloved feline companion, “Cat.”

Ray grew up on a farm in Paulding and graduated from Paulding High School in 1941. While in high school, he was elected president of the school’s chapter of Future Farmers of America.

A man outstanding in his field, Ray was a farmer in both Antwerp and Paulding and was also was a factory worker. Most of all, he was devoted to his family and was a champion of the underdog, with a special heart for animals. Ray possessed a quick wit as well as an active and curious mind.

Ray was a member of the Antwerp United Church and was former Sunday school superintendent. As president of the church’s men’s club, he arranged for Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Bob Feller to speak before a packed house at the church in December 1960. That event was a highlight of his life.

A member of the Masonic Lodge, Ray advanced to being a 32nd degree Mason.

He was also a two-term member of the Paulding County Board of Education and a member of the original Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

The family would like to acknowledge Liz Hormann, who was invaluable to their father. During his final years, Liz used her nursing skills to offer extraordinary health care and her personal attributes to form a friendship that Ray treasured. Additionally, Mike Schneider, pastor of Antwerp United Methodist Church, was a source of great comfort and always took time to speak with Ray and counsel his family. Also, the residents and staff of the Manor House provided exceptional care, support and friendship. Further, those at Antwerp EMS Services, the Manor House and Parkview Regional Medical Center were both professional and compassionate in their treatment of Ray.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 14, at the Antwerp United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., concluding with Masonic rites Friday, July 13, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding, and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Antwerp United Methodist Church or the Antwerp EMS squad.

Condolences may be expressed at www.denherderfh.com.