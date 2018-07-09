Monday Mailbag to debut in August

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

One of several new features will debut next month at www.thevvindependent.com sports.

The Monday Mailbag will feature answers to questions submitted by readers throughout the area. The questions can be about any high school sport (local or statewide), college football and the NFL.

Those who submit questions will have a choice to have their name or initials listed, or have his/her name withheld.

More information on the Monday Mailbag will be released in early August.