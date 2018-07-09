Gas prices in VW lower than state ave.

VW independent/submitted information

The good news is gasoline prices aren’t doing too badly here in Van Wert, where all local stations nearly a dime lower than the statewide average, according to prices found on gasoline price website GasBuddy.com. In fact, the lowest price is a whopping 22 cents lower than the average gasoline price in Ohio.

The bad news is gas prices are likely to continue increasing until oil supplies rise and/or prices per barrel decrease — something not forecast for the immediate future.

The low price, at Murphy USA in the Towne Center shopping center, stands at $2.56 per gallon on Monday eight cents lower than the next lowest price, $2.64 a gallon, seen at One Stop Shop in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

Four stations are at $2.65 a gallon, including the two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations at Shannon and Ervin and the 800 block of North Washington, Lassus Handy Dandy on North Washington, and the Sunoco station at the Short Stop convenience store. The highest local price was a the Brookside Marathon station and Shell station on South Washington Street, which both had gas for sale at $2.69 a gallon.

Gasoline prices in Ohio are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.78 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen three-tenths of a cent per gallon versus last week to $2.85 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 54 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 6.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 60 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“As gas prices saw their highest level on July 4 in four years, President Trump continues to try to push OPEC to produce more crude oil, but so far it hasn’t materialized into much of anything,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Gas prices have inched up in a majority of states and oil prices remain comfortably above $70 per barrel, with no significant relief any time soon.

“In addition, with a brief reminder of hurricane season as Beryl formed, there may be more worries that in the weeks ahead the Atlantic could churn out more storms, thus more risk of disruption in regards to oil or refinery infrastructure,” DeHaan added. “There’s little downward pressure on oil prices as we remain in the midst of the summer driving season, and unless we see credible evidence to suggest OPEC or other countries are producing more oil, we will likely continue to see gas prices drift higher.”