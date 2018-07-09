County represented on Ohio teen board

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that more than 300 students representing 52 Ohio counties have been named to his office’s Teen Ambassador Board for the upcoming school year.

The participants represent more than 160 schools throughout the state and include two Delphos St. John’s High School students, Halle Hays, representing Allen County, and Colin White, representing Van Wert County, as well as four Putnam County members: Jordan Paul Siefker of Bluffton Exempted Village High School, Emily Warnimont of Miller City, and Seth Sahlof and Emma Siefker of Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

“We created this board to give Ohio high school students an opportunity to learn about law and government and to hear their ideas,” Attorney General DeWine said. “We look forward to working with this group of students.”

The mission of the Teen Ambassador Board is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government. The board is open to high school juniors and seniors from public, private, home, charter, and online schools located in Ohio.

Board members advise the Attorney General’s Office on issues relating to teens, and they work with their peers to develop solutions. They also attend presentations, hear from elected officials, interact with assistant attorneys general, and have the opportunity to participate in events around the state.

During the 2018 Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance and the 2017 Law Enforcement Conference, board members presented workshops on popular apps that teens use to help attendees understand the apps, potential dangers, and available security measures.

This year’s Teen Ambassador Board kick-off meeting will be held in August.

A list of the 2018-2019 Teen Ambassador Board members and additional information about the board is available on the Attorney General’s website.