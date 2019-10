YMCA Aqua Park donor

J. Richard Sealscott CPA Inc. is sponsoring a Business Day at the YMCA’s Camp Clay Aqua Center on Tuesday, July 10. Because of the sponsorship, those using the Aqua Center that day will pay only a $3 admission charge. Shown with Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison (center) is Richard Sealscott and Whitney Sealscott of J. Sealscott CPA. YMCA photo