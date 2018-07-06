Saylor Community Days parade marshal

VW independent/submitted information

The parade grand marshal for the 2018 Convoy Community Days Parade will be Vicki Saylor, who recently retired after 28 years as Convoy clerk-treasurer.

Saylor began her career August 1, 1990, under then-Mayor Tom Nelson, and served under six mayors, including Clair Harting, Dave Wagner, Wayne Dawson, Brad Guest, and current Mayor Timothy Bolenbaugh during her career.

Twenty-eight years ago, all the financial reporting was done on paper by hand and a typewriter. Over the years, the village office did move forward and implemented computers for water and sewer payments, income tax reporting, and the financial side of the job.

Saylor has worked with Convoy Village Council, the Village Board of Public Affairs, engineers, county commissioners, economic development, and state representatives, as well as local organizations and churches throughout the years.

In her spare time, she loves spending time with family and friends and also being active at Convoy United Methodist Church, Convoy Community Days Committee, the Convoy Business Association, and Village of Convoy Historical Society.

Convoy is maybe a small community, but it is a great place to live and raise a family. Saylor thanked Convoy residents for all their continued support, noting it has been a great 28 years.

The 2018 Convoy Community Days Parade will be held Saturday July 14, starting at Crestview Local Schools, traveling west on East Tully Street and then north onto Main Street to Edgewood Park.

Those would like to participate should contact Connie Kreischer at ckreischer@frontier.com or 419.203.5288 or mail a registration form to P.O. Box 233, Convoy, OH 45832. Registration forms are available at the Convoy Post Office or Convoy Village Office.

The theme will for this year’s parade is “Edgewood Park … Building Our Community” and supports the local park as improvements are made to the grounds and community building to better serve the Convoy community.