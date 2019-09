VWAEDC announces annual meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC) will have its annual meeting on Tuesday, June 12, starting at 6 p.m. in Vantage Career Center’s Community Room.

During the meeting, VWAEDC staff members swill provide an update on economic development progress, demographic metrics, and future projects. Memberships for the 2018-19 year will also be available at the meeting.