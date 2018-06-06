Rose, Adkins new NPAC season headliners

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose, Country greats Trace Adkins and Travis Tritt, pop icons Michael McDonald, Peter Noone, and Jefferson Starship, pop/Christian star Amy Grant, jazz saxophonist Boney James, The Nutcrackerand TheSound of Music: the Niswonger Performing Arts Center’s 2018-19 season has everything you need to Ignite your life with star-powered entertainment.

Following a lunch provided by Willow Bend Country Club, NPAC Executive Director Paul Hoverman came onto the First Federal Lecture Hall stage to first talk about a planned expansion of the Niswonger that would, when completed, add dressing rooms, a workshop, laundry facilities, and storage space on the south side of the current facility.

Hoverman noted that naming rights would be available for various aspects of the addition, which he estimated would cost somewhere around $1 million. The Niswonger currently has $300,000 in grants and donations to use on the project.

After introducing the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Board members, and NPAC staff, Hoverman then talked about the upcoming season.

The season begins with Country superstar Trace Adkins on September 9. Fresh from his movie role in I Can Only Imagine, Adkins will electrify the stage. The Nashville icon, with 11 million albums sold, is ready to rock the Niswonger with all of his fans’ favorite hits. This fiery performance will set the tone for the Ignite season.

Then comes Charlie Hustle. Pete Rose, the fiery Reds infielder who holds the MLB hits record, will talk about his career during “An Evening with Pete Rose Live!” on September 22. Rose will transform the Niswonger stage into a field of memories in this Broadway-style theatrical event.

Back by popular demand is Under the Streetlamp, which will provide an evening of classic hits, tight harmonies, and stylish dance moves on September 29.

Rose is followed by another former major leaguer: former pitcher Mike Robbins, whose motivational books and speeches have empowered employees of Google, Microsoft, Charles Schwab, and, in the future, Van Wert’s Central Insurance Group, is an expert on teamwork, leadership, and emotional intelligence. His appearance, as part of the NPAC’s Speaker Series, will be on October 4.

The sports theme continues on October 7 as volleyball Coach Kathy Bresnahan will share the story of her team’s state victory after overcoming the tragic death of their star player, Caroline Found. Bresnahan, the author of The Miracle Season, which is now a movie starring Helen Hunt, is also part of the Speaker Series.

Magic will come to the NPAC stage on October 11 with the Illusionists, Live from Broadway. The show is a mind-blowing spectacular that showcases the jaw-dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Their astonishing act is filled with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions, as well as humor, outrageous production designs, and rocking music.

On October 14, Mark Lowry, who formerly sang baritone with The Gaither Vocal Band, will provide laughter, music, and worship as he is joined by gospel quartet Brian Fee and Assurance.

Jazz musician Boney James is next up on October 20 as the four-time Grammy-nominated artist returns to the NPAC with his unique jazz/pop musical fusion that is sure to please jazz aficionados.

Grammy winners and Grand Ole Opry favorites Dailey & Vincent will perform at the NPAC on October 27. Their concoction of vocal blends have gained them well-deserved praise for their distinctive style, as well as worldwide recognition as American music gold.

On November 9, music icon Amy Grant will bring her pop/Christian musical fusion to the Niswonger for a concert that includes hits from her long career. Grant has 10 top-40 pop singles and has placed 17 hits on the top 40 contemporary charts, while her Christian music opens hearts with a message of hope and grace.

The Christmas season at the NPAC opens with one of the most beloved Christmas shows of all time: Christmas Wonderland. The show will run two nights, November 24 and 25. Be dazzled by glittering costumes, a stunning cast, and the highest kicking chorus girls this side of the North Pole.

Returning to the Niswonger stage is Tchaikovsky’s Nutcrackerballet, performed by a live orchestra and The Ballet Theatre of Toledo, and featuring lavish costumes and spectacular choreography.

On December 6, former Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers vocalist Michael McDonald will perform on the NPAC stage. McDonald, a five-time Grammy winner whose career spans more than 45 years, including an award-winning solo career, will sing the hits that made him famous.

On December 16, All is Calm, The Christmas Truce of 1914provides a Broadway treatment of a spectacle of peace that occurred amidst the bloody conflict of World War I.

Next up will be National Geographicphotographer David Doubilet, considered the world’s leading underwater photographer. Doubilet will show off photos of the wonders of the deep from his more than 70 stories for National Geographicmagazine.

On February 2, 2019, the legendary rock group Jefferson Starship will perform its many hits, including “White Rabbit”, “Somebody to Love”, “Miracles”, “Volunteers”, and “We Built This City”.

The King’s Singers, in global demand for their life-affirming virtuosity and irresistible charm, are celebrating 50 years of existence this year, and the NPAC in on their tour schedule for February 16, 2019. The King’s Singers are the best in vocal ensemble performance and will astound audience members with their style, blend, and sound.

Then, don’t forget to “Smile, You’re On Candid Camera!” as the iconic television show pioneered by Allen Funt comes back to life in Candid Camera: Eight Decades of Smiles comes to the NPAC stage on February 24, 2019. Audience participation and some surprises will also be part of the show, now hosted by Funt’s son, Peter.

March 2, 2019, is a Good Day to be Alive as Country star Travis Tritt brings his guitar and a nearly endless hit list to the Niswonger from a career that spans more than two decades.

Eric Carle’s timeless classic, The Very Hungry Caterpillar will come to life on the Niswonger stage on Sunday, March 10, 2019. This critically acclaimed children’s show features 75 stage-sized puppets that will captivate children and bring reading time to vivid life.

Back for their fourth NPAC show are the Texas Tenors, who have sold out their three previous shows here, and will likely do so again with their patriotic show “Let Freedom Sing” on March 16, 2019.

A follow-up show to last year’s fantastic show, Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, is coming to the NPAC on March 17, 2019, featuring the music of the Beatles’ album Abbey Road, as well as many other timeless Beatles songs.

Another edition of the Church Basement Ladies theatre productions is coming to the Niswonger on March 24, 2019. Rise Up, O Men invites the men of the church into the kitchen for another loving satire of 1960s Lutheran church life.

Next on the schedule is Christian rock group Sanctus Real on April 14, 2019. With a fresh voice on lead vocals, and expanded songwriting, the group is igniting a new modern sound, while also performing all of its favorite hits.

Peter Noone, lead singer for iconic classic rock group Herman’s Hermits who plays to sold-out venues around the world and has a faithful fan base known as the Noonatics, will return to the NPAC stage after more than a decade. Noone will play his hits, including “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” and “Henery the Eighth”, during his show on April 28, 2019.

The season comes to a climactic finish on May 4, 2019, as the hills come alive with The Sound of Music. The venerable Rogers & Hammerstein Broadway show will thrill the audience with its Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award-winning score that features such hits as “My Favorite Things”, “Do-Re-Mi”, “Edelweiss”, “Climb Every Mountain”, and, of course, “The Sound of Music”.

Hoverman also thanked the many sponsors for the upcoming season, including Season Sponsors StateWide Ford, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, and Chuck and Karen Koch.

Tickets can be purchased immediately for NPAC members for the season, while Select Series tickets of three or more shows will begin at noon on July 12. The Box Office will expand its hours this year to 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 419.238.NPAC (6722) or buy online at www.npacvw.org.