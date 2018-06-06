Random thoughts: Braun, football & more

Van Wert has a state champion, her teammates had a good showing in Columbus, the NBA Finals and the NFL’s ongoing national anthem controversy are among today’s random thoughts.

History made

Van Wert’s Megan Braun did something that few people have the opportunity to do – win a state championship and make history along the way.

The recently graduated senior did just that, by becoming the first female in Van Wert High School history to win a track and field state title by capturing the Division II long jump at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium with a jump of 17-10.25, enough win by a quarter of an inch.

State champion – it’s a title that was the culmination of hard work, and it’s something no one can take away.

After it was all said and done, Braun seemed humbled and appreciative.

“It was just an amazing experience and I was blessed to be able to have the opportunity,” Braun said. “I also just enjoyed running with the girls in my relay for the last four years. They are not just my teammates but my family.”

In addition to winning a state title, Braun finished fifth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 58 seconds, and along with Cassidy Meyers, Julia Springer and Caylee Phillips finished seventh in the 4×400 meter relay (4:04.67).

Well done.

More track and field

In addition to Braun, Meyers, Springer and Phillips, Tabatha Saam made the trip to Columbus and finished 15th in the shot put (35-11.25), and Austin Clay placed 15th in the shot put (47-09).

Two Lincolnview sophomores – Brad Korte and Evan Cox represented the Lancers at state. Korte finished 14th in the Division III long jump (19-00.75), and Cox finished 16th in the high jump (6-00.00).

While nothing is ever guaranteed, it won’t be shocking to see Korte and Cox back at state in 2019 and 2020.

It’s never too early for football

The 2018 Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoff format, new regions and the location of state championship games will be announced late this afternoon or early this evening.

It’ll be interesting to see what, if any changes affect area teams come playoff time. I may be wrong, but I have a feeling Crestview will wind up in a different region in football (again).

It’s the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, Part IV

Game three of the series is tonight in Cleveland. The Cavaliers find themselves down 2-0. A Golden State win tonight may very well lead to a sweep and yet another NBA title.

People (mainly Cavaliers fans) are chirping about the officiating in both games, and they may have a beef. Officials are human, but this hasn’t been good.

Here’s how I see it – Golden State is the better team and is and always was going to win the series, and I think most Cavs fans realize that. Still, you have to wonder what would have happened if Cleveland won the first game in Oakland.

One more note about the NBA Finals – to any younger basketball fans reading this, please don’t try to emulate Golden State’s antics on the court. It’s one thing to win, it’s another thing to win with class.

National Anthem

It seems like this is an issue that isn’t going away anytime soon. NFL owners recently approved a rule that requires players to stand for the Star Spangled Banner or stay in the locker room while it’s played.

Regardless if you support the players who choose to kneel or believe players should stand, you have to admit it’s a divisive issue, one that’s affected the NFL in terms of all-important TV ratings.

I’m not going to get in the middle of this here, but I would like to point out one thing – this doesn’t seem to be a problem in the NBA, NHL or Major League Baseball.

Social media

