Local jazz group to play Arts in the Park

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — Playing at Arts in the Park this Saturday is Van Wert Jazz. Made up of active local musicians, the group comes together to play jazz favorites.

Come on out to the park for a wide variety of selections by the group, ranging from blues to bebop. The lineup for Saturday includes Dee Fisher on piano, Weston Thompson on alto saxophone, and Rod Sroufe on bass.

The three of them play at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church throughout the year, where Fisher is organist. They also each contribute to area musical productions in pit orchestras. Professionally, Fisher teaches her students at Fisher Music Studio. Thompson plays with classic rock group Blind Date Band, while Sroufe plays frequently in area orchestras and ensembles. They all share an appreciation for jazz and want to bring that to their audience.

The concert will be from 7-9 p.m., so bring a lawn chair and come share in this swingin’ good time.