VWFT gives to Summer Food Program

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert recently received a donation from Van Wert Federation of Teachers Local 4088. The funds were raised from staff and employees throughout the district.

Jeff Hood, Local 4088 president, presented YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick with a check for $1,250. The donation will be used to support the Youth Enrichment Program, which includes the After School and Summer Food programs.

“The YWCA would like to thank Van Wert Federation of Teachers Local 4088 and all other employees within the District for their generous donation,” Laudick said.

This year marks the 23rd year for the YWCA’s Summer Food Program. The program is an extension of the school lunch program, which offers free and nutritious meals for kids between the ages of 4 and 18. Free daily activities are also offered for kids ages 4-15.

Activities will include trips to Camp Clay and the Brumback Library, various arts and crafts, and outdoor activities. Hours for the Summer Food Program are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday, 7:45 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Area residents interested in the program may still sign up at the YWCA.

The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency.