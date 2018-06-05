Local soccer players going to state

Four youngsters have advanced to the next level of the Elks Soccer Shootout, after enjoying a great deal of success at the recent Findlay Regional. Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 had three winners who will compete at state, plus one runner-up/alternate for the State Shoot which will be held in Coshocton on July 28, for a chance to move on to the national level in Maryland. Pictured left to right are: Luke Sawmiller – first place in the U10 division; Adessa Alvarez – runner-up in the U14 division; Addison Williman – first place in the U12 division, and Evie Williman – first place in the U8 division. Photo submitted