Coralie Eileen Severn Wilson

Coralie Eileen Severn Wilson, 92, of Van Wert, died May 22, 2018, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

She was born in Van Wert to Dane S. and Grace V. (Dreyer) Severn, who both preceded her in death. In 1946, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, she married Robert Warren “Bob” Wilson. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2016 just weeks before his death.

Her first child, Clark, was stillborn. She is survived by her other children, Coralie A. Wilson, Mark (Ellen) Wilson, and Colin Wilson; grandchildren Graham and Alex Wilson and Madelyn Wilson; and great-grandson Ethan Wilson. Coralie is also survived by her sisters, Betty Weddle, Marjorie (Marge) Clouse, and Marcia Darras; a brother Robert (Lois) Severn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Van Wert High School in 1944, Coralie applied for a clerical position at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton. It was there that she met the man who would become her husband, a dashing former B-17 pilot who had re-enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a master sergeant and whose 30-year military career took them to bases all over the country. Their children were born at Francis E. Warren AFB, Cheyenne, Wyoming; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and Ladd AFB, near Fairbanks, Alaska.

Coralie and Bob were well matched as a couple, they were great partners, and they both seemed to thrive on the challenge of packing up kids (and cats and dogs) and moving about every four years.

Coralie continued to work as a civilian employee in clerical positions when Bob was transferred to Lowrey AFB in Denver and then to Francis E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne. Once daughter Ann was born, Coralie devoted herself to being a full-time mom until Colin started school. She executed the job of parent with the same devotion and competence she brought to her paid positions. She kept the household running, organized the move to the next assignment and annual trips back to Ohio, made Halloween costumes, served as Girl and Boy Scout leader, made sure the kids got to school and Sunday school and made it all look easy. There were only two things she didn’t do — clean shrimp and iron Bob’s uniforms.

Coralie resumed working as a civilian employee with the U.S. Air Force in 1962 when Bob was stationed at Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo, Texas, and at Chanute AFB in Rantoul, Illinois. When they moved back to Wright-Patterson AFB, she found herself working in the contracting office. That’s when she decided to make the move from her clerical position as a Civil Service GS-2 to contracting officer. By the time of her retirement, she had reached the GM (General Manager)-13 level. Following retirement, she worked as a consultant for the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) in Newport News, Virginia.

After Coralie’s retirement from the Civil Service in 1989, she and Bob returned to Van Wert. She was active at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church for many years, from ringing the carillon bells to sewing quilts. Her volunteer activities included conducting research for the Van Wert County Historical Society, including identifying cemeteries throughout the county, and she was active in the Van Wert Chapter of Order of Eastern Star, serving a term as worthy matron.

Funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Janine Foster officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 18, in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. Sunday until the time of services at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

