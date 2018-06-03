S. Louise (Bashore) Leiter

S. Louise (Bashore) Leiter, 95, of Van Wert, died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born December 9, 1922, in Hoaglin Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of Albertus “Bert” Bashore and Caroline (Akom), who both preceded her in death. On June 29, 1947, she married Gerald John Leiter, who died October 30, 1983.

She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Alta E. Zinn, Matilda E. Smith, Thelma G. Neuhauser, and Alice L. Thomas and two brothers, Johnnie A. Bashore and Christie F. Bashore.

Survivors include two daughters, Sharon (James-deceased) Bowersock of Van Wert and Patty (Ted) Kiehl of Van Wert, four grandchildren, Kelsey (Tom) Andrews, Megan (Nathan) Beron, Gretchen Kiehl, and Kerry (Jeff) Friemont; also four great-grandchildren.

Stella had worked as a nurse’s aide for Van Wert Manor Nursing Home up until the age of 89. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church of Van Wert and a graduate of Hoaglin-Jackson High School.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Wayne Karges officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert.