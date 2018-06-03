Megan Braun wins state title

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLUMBUS — Megan Braun closed her high school athletic career by brining a state championship back to Van Wert.

Braun edged Eastwood’s Katelyn Meyer of Eastwood by a mere quarter of an inch (17-10.25 to 17-10.00) to win the Division II long jump state championship at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus on Saturday.

The recently graduated senior also placed fifth in the 400 meter dash (58.00) and was part of the 4×400 meter relay team with Cassidy Meyers, Julia Springer and Caylee Phillips that finished seventh with a time of 4:04.67.

“It was just an amazing experience and I was blessed to be able to have the opportunity,” Braun said. “I also just enjoyed running with the girls in my relay for the last four years. They are not just my teammates but my family.”

In addition, Van Wert’s Tabatha Saam placed 15th in the shot put with a throw of 35-11.25.

As a team, the Lady Cougars finished 15th out of 75 teams.