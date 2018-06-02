SWCD seeks candidates for board seats

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) will hold a special election for two Board of Supervisors positions during the 69th annual meeting, to be held Tuesday, August 7, at Hickory Sticks Golf Club south of Van Wert on U.S. 127.

Individuals interested in running for the Board of Supervisors can stop in at the Van Wert SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert, to pick up a nomination petition. Potential candidates need to obtain at least 10 signatures from residents or landowners from Van Wert County on the petition form and submit it at the SWCD office by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3.

Candidates meeting the eligibility requirements of being 18 years of age or older and a resident of Van Wert County, as well as the petition deadline, will be listed on the ballot for the special election.