State Track and Field underway

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Van Wert’s Megan Braun placed third in the 400 meter dash preliminaries (57.77) during Friday’s portion of the OHSAA Division II Track and Field State Tournament, and will race for a possible state title today.

The senior was part of the 4×400 meter relay team that finished ninth with a school record time of 4:02.7. The finish was good enough for Braun, Cassidy Meyers, Julia Springer and Caylee Phillips to run for a state title today.

Braun also will compete in the long jump today, and Tabatha Saam will compete in the shot put.

Junior Austin Clay’s season ended with a 15th place finish in the shot put (47-09).

In Division III, Lincolnview sophomores Brad Korte and Evan Cox saw their respective seasons come to an end at state.

Korte finished 14th in the long jump (19-00.75), while Cox placed 16th in the high jump (6-00.00).