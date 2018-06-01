William F. Knuth

William F. Knuth, 50, passed away at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018, at his residence in Jackson Township.

He was born August 4, 1967, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Edward and Evelyn (Mettler) Knuth, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include four brothers, Edward Knuth of Middle Point, George (Toni) Searfoss of Haviland, William (Lorna) Jewell of Grover Hill, and Everett (Sol) Jewell of Waxahachie, Texas; four sisters, Evelyn (Don) Mercer of Antwerp, Jessie (Danny) Chesbro of Van Wert, Kitty Haulk of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Sandy (John) Oliver of Van Wert; a sister-in-law, Kathy Jewell of Defiance; and many nieces and nephews.

Three brothers, Bob Jewell, Charles Searfoss, and Earnest Jewell; and four sisters, Darlene (Jewell) Dawson, Jaque Jewell, Jilda Searfoss, and Helen Richardson, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Pioneer Christian Ministries, 3606 Slane Road, Van Wert, with Pastor Charles Oliver officiating.