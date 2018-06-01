Project progresses; summer camps set

The Wassenberg Art Park is coming along so quickly, due to the diligence of work crews, Wassenberg staff, and community support. We cannot wait to share this wonderful new addition to our community. Stay tuned for ribboncutting updates.

The 62nd annual Wassenberg Art Exhibit begins on June 9 with an opening party from 6-9 p.m. Great art available for purchase, free appetizers, cash bar, and live music by returning friend Jereme Wheeler. Join us for good art, good food, conversation, and great friends.

Summer camps are just around the bend. For 2018, we will offer three separate summer camps. Each session will offer different, thought-provoking projects, such as Squiggle wire portraits, felted bugs, monster masks, life-size sunflowers, and mandalas. Instructor Emilie Fisher, who has a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is an experienced summer art camp instructor. Emilie has taught the last few years at notable camps in Indiana and Ohio.

Session 1: June 12-16

Ages 5–11: 10 a.m.-noon

Ages 12 and up: 1-3 p.m.

Instructor: Emilie Fisher

Session 2: July 17-20

Ages 5-11: 10 a.m.-noon

Ages 12 and up: 1-3 p.m.

Instructor: Emilie Fisher

Session 2: July 30-August 3

Ages 5-11: 10 a.m.-noon

Ages 12 and up: 1-3 p.m.

Instructor: Emilie Fisher

Space is limited and scholarships are available; call 419.238.6837 to inquire or request a scholarship. The application process is very simple.

Costs per session are: WAC members $40 and Regular cost $45

Call 419.238.6837 or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org for more information.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor:Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtReach: On summer vacation. Check out our three separate camps with different projects each time.

ArtNight: Every Thursday at 6 p.m. It’s free, and art staff is on site to assist you with your project. Watch Facebook for featured projects. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax. Play an instrument? Bring it along.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.